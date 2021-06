print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Bishop Street in Tuam is to be closed all day tomorrow to allow for the removal of electricity poles.

The road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 tomorrow morning until 4 in the afternoon

Diversions will be in place, while pedestrian access will be maintained on the northern side of the street.

The works are the final stage of the project to move the ESB network underground, which was funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.