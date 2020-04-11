Bishop of Galway urges people to obey distancing restrictions in Easter message

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly has urged the public to obey the distancing restrictions in place during his Easter address.

Bishop Kelly says the relentless spread of Covid-19 has turned our world into a valley of darkness – a deep darkness that requires guide and leadership.

He offers that it is critical that we all listen and follow the guidence from our elected leaders and medical guides.

Bishop Kelly says that Jesus was obedient unto death, even on the cross – but it was not the end of his story, just as Covid-19 will not be the end of our story.

Bishop Kelly says something ‘new’ is being born amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

