Bishop of Galway to lead special prayer service at Galway Cathedral

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan will host a special prayer service at Galway Cathedral tomorrow evening (thurs sept 8) with local children taking part.

It’s part of the celebrations for the ‘Season of Creation’ which runs until October 4th

This a global celebration of prayer and action for the Christian community worldwide on the care of the planet

The event in Galway Cathedral at 7.30pm tomorrow will be followed by bulb planting

Joe McKenna, from the Care of Creation group, explains what people can get from the Season of Creation: