Bishop of Galway to headline series of public Lenten Talks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly will headline a series of public talks for Lent at the Galway Pastoral Centre in the city.

The free events will be centred on growing your faith and will run for 5 consecutive Tuesdays beginning next week.

The first talk of the Lenten series will be held next Tuesday by Fr Eugene Barrett of the Franciscan Abbey while Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly will speak on Tuesday week.

On March 26th, the discussion will be delivered by Patricia Ridge of Fraternity of Mary Immaculate Queen and Third Order Dominican.

On the 2nd of April, Director of Music at Tuam Cathedral, Mark Keane, will host another discussion.

The final talk will take place on the 9th of April by Ted Lynch, a Doctor of Greek philosophy.

Each one will take place at 8pm at the Galway Pastoral Centre at Newtownsmith in the city.