Bishop of Galway to celebrate Sunday mass on Galway Bay fm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly is to celebrate Sunday mass live on Galway Bay fm – following the cancellation of all public services over the coming weeks.

It’s due to Government directives on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, in an effort to prevent or slow the spread of Covid-19.

While a statement from Ireland’s 4 Archbishops did not rule out smaller masses, a blanket ban has been issued for each of Galway’s three dioceses.

Mass will instead be celebrated privately in churches across the county – although they will remain open for private prayer during normal hours.

Parishioners across Galway are now being advised to avail of local radio, parish broadcasts or web broadcasts when available.

Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly will be celebrating mass live on Galway Bay FM on Sunday morning at 11.30.