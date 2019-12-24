Bishop of Galway says we must recover our reputation as Ireland of the Welcomes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway says it’s important that we recover our reputation as Ireland of the Welcomes.

Galway attracted much attention earlier this year for its opposition to a planned refugee centre in Oughterard.

Bishop Kelly says new communities must be welcomed, just as the Irish were welcomed in other countries down through recent decades.

Speaking on Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages Programme Bishop Kelly said politically and culturally we must recover our welcome.

Bishop Kelly will be joined on the programme by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Jimmy McClearn, Church of Ireland Rector Reverend Lynda Peilow and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the Presbyterian and Methodist Community.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o clock news this evening and just after the 1 o clock news on Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2.30pm tomorrow.

