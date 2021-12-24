Bishop of Galway says the western world needs to do with less

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway says the world is in a bad state at the level of constant wars, migrants, famines and the climate crisis.

Bishop Brendan Kelly says the western world isn’t doing enough to tackle these problems.

Bishop Kelly has told Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages Programme that we need to be prepared to do with less, but there is an unwillingness to discuss this.

Bishop Kelly will be joined on the Christmas Messages programme by Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Peter Keaveney, Church of Ireland Rector Very Reverend Lynda Peilow and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the Presbyterian and Methodist Community in Galway.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2pm tomorrow.