Bishop of Galway says sorry for the trauma caused by Fr Tom Brady’s criminal and immoral behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly has acknowledged the courage and suffering of the person who was sexually assaulted as a 12 year old boy by a priest of the diocese

In a statement after the sentence hearing of Tom Brady, a former Parish Priest of Renmore, Bishop Kelly apologised for the trauma caused by Fr Tom Brady’s criminal and immoral behaviour

Fr Brady was sentenced to two years in prison, with the final six months suspended, for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in a parochial house in Galway city.

The 66-year-old Westport native, with an address at 26 Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore also served as a chaplain at GMIT and Renmore Army Barracks

Bishop Kelly, who retires on Sunday, says such abuse was a terrible betrayal of trust and he condemns it unreservedly.

Here’s Bishop Kelly’s statement in full:

DIOCESE OF GALWAY, KILMACDUAGH AND KILFENORA

In response to this sentence, Bishop Brendan Kelly said,

“Today I wish to acknowledge both the courage of the person who brought this complaint and the related suffering endured by the victim in order to ensure that truth and justice have been served. I also wish to acknowledge the pain which this case has brought to the victim’s family.

I apologise for the trauma caused by Fr. Brady’s criminal and immoral behaviour. Nobody should have to experience inappropriate behaviour from a Church representative, and least of all from a priest. Such abuse was a terrible betrayal of trust and I condemn it unreservedly.

Today’s news challenges all of us involved in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults in our diocese. I wish to expressly acknowledge the commitment of Safeguarding Representatives in each of our thirty-nine parishes.

These parish volunteers are supported by the very active Diocesan Safeguarding Committee as well as the Designated Liaison Person and Support Persons. Thanks to their good work and vigilance, the safeguarding of children continues to be a pastoral priority in our Diocese.

In this regard, I also wish to acknowledge the support of the National Case Advisory Committee and the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church.

I encourage anyone with concerns regarding the safety of children to contact the Gardaí, TUSLA, the HSE or the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora without delay.

A Canonical Inquiry will be initiated in due course”.