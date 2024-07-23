Galway Bay FM

23 July 2024

Bishop of Galway says he shares feelings of anger and distress at recent Bishop Casey coverage

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says he shares the feelings of anger and distress at the recent coverage of Bishop Eamonn Casey’s life.

His statement follows last night’s RTE television documentary which revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual abuse against the former Bishop of Galway, who died in 2017.

Bishop Duignan says he’s deeply aware that the content of recent media coverage concerning the life and legacy of Bishop Eamonn Casey is a source of anger and profound distress to many people, and in different ways.

He says that he shares these feelings, and adds that his priority is that any person who was betrayed or harmed by Bishop Casey is heard and that their experiences are appropriately acknowledged and recognised.

The statement also says the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora adheres to all current procedures for responding to allegations concerning the safeguarding of children as governed by the National Board in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

