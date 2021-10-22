Bishop of Galway puts Gort priest on indefinite leave over TikTok posts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly has put a Gort priest on indefinite leave over a number of TikTok posts.

In a statement to be read to parishioners in Gort this weekend, Bishop Kelly refers to ‘upsetting information’ regarding 44-year-old curate Fr Michael King.

In the statement Bishop Kelly confirms that Fr King is on indefinite leave from all duties, and will be absent from the parish for the foreseeable future.

The Bishop says ‘I fully understand that you feel hurt and let down at this time.’

Fr King, who is from Renmore, was ordained in 2016.

Bishop Kelly concludes the statement to parishioners by assuring them that Father King is receiving all the help and support that he requires, and he asks that they join with him in praying for the priest.