Bishop of Galway pays tribute to the late Pope Benedict the 16th as the retired pontiff lies in state

The Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan has paid tribute to the late retired Pope Benedict the 16th as the retired pontiff lies in state in St Peter’s Basilica.

People have been filing into the Basilica in their thousands since the doors opened this morning with mourners waiting for hours to pay their respects.

Pope Benedict will lie in state in front of the main altar until his funeral later this week.

Bishop Duignan spoke to John Mulligan

A book of condolences has also been opened at the Cathedral in Galway City and will remain open for the week.