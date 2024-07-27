Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says Diocese requires time and space to make any decision on the interment of Bishop Casey in Cathedral Crypt.

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan has said the Diocese requires time and space to make any decision on the interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey in Cathedral crypt.

In a statement just issued, the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora says that this is a very sensitive issue that deeply affects people in different ways, and which has different facets.

The interment of Bishop Casey in the Cathedral crypt now requires a period of careful consideration and consultation, which has already begun.

The statement concludes that the diocese will not be making any further public comment until they are in a position to provide an update.

In a statement earlier this week, the Bishop said that he shares the feelings of anger and distress at the recent coverage of Bishop Eamonn Casey’s life.

He says that he shares these feelings and adds that his priority is that any person who was betrayed or harmed by Bishop Casey is heard and that their experiences are appropriately acknowledged and recognised.

His statement follows Monday night’s RTE television documentary which revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual abuse against the former Bishop of Galway, who died in 2017.