Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan has led the tributes being paid to former pope Benedict the sixteenth, who has died at the age of 95.

In a statement released this afternoon, Bishop Duignan said that It was with particular sadness that he learned this morning of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Bishop Duignan said that Pope Benedict was a shy man of profound faith and a keen intellect who throughout his life endeavoured to hold up to the world of today the immense richness and relevance of the Christian vision of life adding that as Pope, he faced the joys and sorrows that such a weighty office brings with it.

Bishop Duignan concluded his statement by saying today we pray that he rests in the loving presence of the God whom he loved and served in this life.

The Statement in Full

It is with particular sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Elected to succeed Pope Saint John Paul II as Bishop of Rome in 2005, he served the Church until his resignation in 2013.

He was a shy man of profound faith and keen intellect who throughout his life endeavoured to hold up to the world of today the immense richness and relevance of the Christian vision of life.

At the Mass for his inauguration in Rome, he described himself as a “weak servant of God” and appealed for prayer that the Lord would “protect” him and “sustain” him and “carry” him.

As Pope, he faced the joys and sorrows that such a weighty office brings with it.

I join with so many in giving thanks to God for his leadership at a time of great transition.

His historic decision to resign on health grounds in 2013 will forever frame the insightful humility and unshakeable trust in God that marked his life.

Today we pray that he rests in the loving presence of the God whom he loved and served in this life.

Requiescat in pace – Amen