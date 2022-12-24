Bishop of Galway hopes for economic stability after harrowing year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway is hoping for a return to economic stability after a harrowing year

Bishop Michael Duignan says the pressures of rising bills have a deep psychological impact

He told Galway Bay fm’s annual Christmas Messages Programme there are people experiencing difficulties now who never experienced them

Bishop Duignan will be joined on the Christmas Messages programme by Mayor of Galway Clodagh Higgins, Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Moegie Maher, Church of Ireland Rector Very Reverend Lynda Peilow and Reverend Helen Freeburn of the Presbyterian and Methodist Community in Galway.

The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, and will be broadcast on Galway Bay fm just after the 6 o clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day.

It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay fm website from 2pm tomorrow.