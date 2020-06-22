Bishop of Galway hopeful 50 person limit for mass celebration can be reviewed for larger churches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Galway is hopeful that the government will be open to a possible review of the 50 person limit for the celebration of mass, in the case of larger churches.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team is being asked to reconsider the limit, which will take effect from June 29th.

The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin recently described it as “strange and disappointing” for larger churches.

Bishop Brendan Kelly says parishes have been busy making preparations for the last two weeks after Bishops across the West sent detailed guidance.

He said each parish will decide when to reopen churches for mass based on their own requirements as they continue to examine social distancing needs.

Bishop Kelly told Galway Talks he hopes the 50 person limit could be revised for bigger churches or cathedrals if social distancing can be managed…