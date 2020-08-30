Bishop of Galway announces Diocesan changes for 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly has announced a number of Diocesan changes for 2020, which will come into effect next week.

Very Reverend Martin Canon Glynn, PP Mervue, will become Administrator of Ballybane and Co-Ordinator of the City East Pastoral Area, in addition to his current appointments.

Reverend Robert McNamara will become CC Moycullen.

Very Reverend Frank Canon Larkin, AP St James’ Bushypark, is to retire – as is Very Reverend Joseph Canon Delaney, Chaplain at the Galway Clinic.

Very Reverend John D. Keane, PP Ballybane, is also to retire – and will be appointed chaplain to the Galway Clinic in addition to continuing in his role as chaplain of Merlin Park Hospital.

All appointments will come into effect from midday this coming Friday, September 4th.