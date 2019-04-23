Bishop of Elphin offers prayers to Ward family following Ballinasloe road fatality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has offered his prayers to the Ward family following a tragic road fatality in Ballinasloe on Easter Sunday morning.

11 year old Bridget Ward was out cycling with her brother Patrick when they were struck by a car along the R358 Ballinasloe to Ahascragh Road.

Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital following the incident where Bridget was later pronounced dead.

It’s understood her 8 year old brother Patrick has been discharged from hospital today.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Bishop Kevin Doran has offered the Ward family his prayers and says he joins with the parish of Ahascragh and Caltra in asking God to give strength to the family.

He has also offered his condolences to the community of Creggane Estate and to the Bridget’s teachers and friends at Eglish National School.