Bishop Michael Duignan appointed new Bishop of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop Michael Duignan has been appointed the new Bishop of Galway.

Bishop Duignan, who’s 51 years of age, is the current Bishop of Clonfert, which last year was amalgamated with the Galway diocese.

A special ceremony is now underway at Galway Cathedral with Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio in Ireland, as the chief celebrant.

Bishop Duignan succeeds Bishop Brendan Kelly, who is to retire at the age of 75.

Bishop Duignan will now minister as Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh, Kilfenora and Clonfert.

A native of Athlone, Co. Roscommon, Bishop Duignan was ordained in 1994 and subsequently served in a number of high-profile roles in Co. Sligo.

in 2014, he was appointed Chancellor of the Diocese of Elphin and in July 2019, he was appointed Bishop of Clonfert.