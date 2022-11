Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bishop Brendan Kelly has praised the late Martin Drennan for his 54 years as “shepherd, teacher and pastor”.

Retired Bishop of Galway Martin Drennan passed away at the age of 78 last weekend.

His funeral will take place this afternoon at 1pm at the Cathedral.

Speaking at the reposal last evening at Galway Cathedral, Bishop Kelly, commended Bishop Drennan on his time served as priest and bishop.