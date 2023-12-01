Galway Bay FM

1 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Births registered in Galway city down slightly on last year

Share story:
Births registered in Galway city down slightly on last year

The numbers of births registered in Galway is slightly down on last year’s figures.

Between January and July of this year, there were just shy of 300 births registered – a 20 percent decrease on the same period in 2022.

In the county – the number of births registered has maintained, with just six less so far this year.

Meanwhile, the average age of mothers in both the city and county this year stands at 34,

Share story:

Galway Traveller Movement opens up a dialogue regarding Traveller's mental health

Racism and discrimination are the root cause of Traveller mental health issues. Those were the sentiments heard at the Galway Traveller Movement’s M...

Archive of civil rights activist and SDLP founding member Hugh Logue opens at UG

The archive of former civil rights activist, founding member of the SDLP, politician and economist Hugh Logue is being made available at the University of...

Galway RNLI gain two new fully-trained crew members

Galway RNLI has this week gained two new fully-trained crew members for its volunteer service. James Corballis and Aaron O’Reilly have now completed the...

Portiuncula Hospital urges caution with hospital visiting in light of rising RSV cases

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is urging caution with hospital visiting in light of rising RSV cases James Keane, Hospital Manager says they are aski...