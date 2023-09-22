Birdwatching workshops to take place in Knocknacarra and Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Birdwatch Ireland in association with Galway City and County Council’s are hosting bird watching workshops in Galway over the next fortnight.

The first workshop is to take place from 10am-3pm in Knocknacarra Community Centre tomorrow (Saturday 23rd)

Another will take place in the Marine Institute in Rinville in Oranmore on Friday 6th October from 10am-3pm.

Paula Kearney, Biodiversity Officer at Galway City Council highlights what participants can expect to learn: