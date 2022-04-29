Birdwatch Ireland staff to visit site of Curraghline gorse fire

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- BirdWatch Ireland is adding its voice to the calls for a full investigation into yesterday’s gorse fire on the Headford Road, which is home to critically endangered curlews.

The blaze along the Curraghline emitted plumes of smoke across the local area, with several fire units attending.

BirdWatch Ireland says the area is critically important for wildlife, with at least three pairs of the endangered Curlew attempting to breed, and other severely-threatened species also breeding there.

Its staff are to visit the area to determine the scale of the damage to the habitat, but it believes it’s highly likely the breeding birds have been impacted by the fire.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan has ordered the National Parks and Wildlife Service to work with Gardaí in investigating the major gorse fire along the Curraghline.