Biomerics medical device firm set to open centre of excellence in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Biomerics, a leading medical device contract manufacturer has announced the opening of a centre of excellence in Galway, with the creation of 40 jobs.

This is the firm’s first facility in Europe and the second facility outside the United States after Costa Rica.

The new facility in the city will become home to a growing team dedicated to the development and manufacturing of balloons and balloon catheters, with 40 jobs over the next five years.

The new office will be located at Liosban Business Park.

Biomerics says it chose to locate in Galway due to the region’s significant cluster of medical device companies, a skilled labour pool, an international reputation, and access to suppliers and vendors.

The office will be equipped with multiple balloon-forming machines, state-of-the-art test equipment, and a cleanroom that is ISO certified.

The expansion is supported through IDA Ireland.