14 December 2023

Biodiversity project to bring family of Dexter cows into Renmore in coming weeks

Ballyloughane in Renmore is to welcome new residents in the coming weeks – a family of Dexter cows.

It’s part of a pilot project to see if the breed can help encourage greater biodiversity.

Galway City Council is working with a local farmer to bring eight Dexter cows to graze land at Ballyloughane Beach over the winter and into spring.

The Dexter cow is a native Irish breed, and dates back to the 18 century.

Because the small and hardy cattle are selective in their grazing, they’re considered effective in encouraging native plants and wildflowers to flourish.

In turn, that should attract more pollinators and wildlife – such as birds, bees, butterflies, frogs, hedgehogs, and various insects.

Local schools and community groups are also being invited to participate in an ambassador programme.

They’ll be helping to share information about agriculture, the Dexter cow, and its relationship to Irish biodiversity.

More information can be found at GalwayCity.ie.

