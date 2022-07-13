Bill allowing excavation of former Mother and Baby home in Tuam signed into law

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The excavation of the former Mother and Baby home in Tuam will now take place, as a bill allowing it has been signed into law by the President.

Michael D Higgins signed the Institutional Burials Bill 2022 this morning, which allows the children’s remains found at the site to be recovered, analysed and finally given a formal burial.

The legislation is finally being enacted five years after test excavations were carried out in November 2016.

They were undertaken following extensive research by local historian Catherine Corless, which led to the discovery of the remains in the unmarked graves.