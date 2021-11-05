Big-O Taxis named overall winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The west of Ireland’s largest taxi firm, city-based Big-O Taxis, has been announced as the overall winner of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2021.

The annual bi-lingual business awards recognise and reward businesses who use the Irish language in their day to day operations.

Meanwhile, Corrib Shopping Centre won the Retail category; The Hardiman Hotel claimed the crown in Tourism & Hospitality; the top spot in Online Business went to Grá Chocolates, and St Nicholas Collegiate Church won the category of Non Profit & Other Companies.

Big-O Taxi’s also claimed the title in the Services category – and for being declared the overall winner, will receive a substanial package of business supports from local firms including The Galway Advertiser, Galway Chamber, Video Sherpa, TG4 and Gaillimh le Gaeilge.

Photo – Gaillimh le Gaelige