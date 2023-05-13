Big jump in support for Clifden Regeneration Plan

There has been a huge increase in support for aspects of the Clifden Town Regeneration Plan over the past year.

Details were given at the Annual General Meeting of the Connemara Chamber of Commerce, this week.

The Regeneration Plan for Clifden could transform the capital of Connemara. Millions of euros will potentially be spent on major developments in the town center, at the Clifden Quay, and at the Harbour Park and Ball Alley area.

However, some of the proposed transformations were met with a firm no when the plans were publicly displayed last year. A proposed large reduction in car parking spaces was a bone of contention.

Meetings were organized by the Connemara Chamber of Commerce and proposals were sent to Galway County Council.

The mood has changed significantly since then.

The Chamber of Commerce AGM this week was told that surveys showed satisfaction with plans for the town center had increased by 62%. Support for the balance between car parking, walking, and cycling facilities has risen by 58%.

There is overwhelming support for the developments at the Beach Road Quay and for the Harbour Park area. However, concerns about car parking spaces, while down by 9% since last year, still stand at 64%.