Better late than never – Japanese School Band visiting and performing in Galway as part of Galway 2020 Programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Japanese School Band is visiting schools in Galway this week, and will perform a concert at Galway Cathedral on Sunday evening

The students are integrating with Galway school children by exchanging cultural identities and sitting in on classes.

The Higashikawa Band comes from the region of Hokkaido and consists of 60 young wind and brass players

Their visit was originally meant to take place during Galway European Capital of Culture in 2020, but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Schools being visited are Ard Scoil Mhuire Ballinasloe, the Claddagh National School and Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Claregalway

The Japanese students will also rehearse and perform with students from Athenry Music School, the Galway Chamber Choir, St Patrick’s Brass Band Galway and Ballinasloe Brass Band.

Sunday’s concert in Galway Cathedral takes place at 7:30pm and has free admission.