Bench warrant issued for Connemara woman who killed her former partner

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are searching for a 45 year old Connemara woman who breached conditions attached to her release from prison for killing her ex boyfriend.

In 2013, Maura Thornton, from Inverin was jailed for seven years for the manslaughter of 59 year old Kevin Joyce outside her apartment in Salthill two years previously

Today’s hearing heard Ms Thornton had “fallen by the wayside in terms of drug and alcohol abuse.”

At a previous hearing Ms Thornton told the court that she “succumbed to the drink” partly out of a feeling of isolation brought on by covid-19 restrictions.

Maura Thornton’s relationship with Kevin Joyce was described as ‘volatile’ during her trial.

On July 31st 2011, Mr Joyce climbed over some railings to get to her apartment in Salthill. They were no longer together at this point.

She armed herself with a knife and stabbed him 18 times.

In 2013, she was sentenced to ten years in prison for his manslaughter with the final three years suspended.

One of the conditions of her suspended sentence required her to stay off alcohol, and her failure to do so was due to be dealt with today.

However, she didn’t show up to court.

Her barrister told the judge he hasn’t heard from her and doesn’t know where she is so a bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.