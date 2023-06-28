Beloved Galway city school warden retires after 32 years of service

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Well-known Galway city school traffic warden, Bríd Burke, has retired today after 32 years of service.

Bríd has been helping pupils of Scoil Fhursa and The Jes safely cross the junction of Taylors Hill, The Crescent and Lower Salthill every day since 1991.

Bríd, also known by some as Bridie, is adored by locals in the area, but particularly the staff, students and parents of both schools.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty was at Scoil Fhursa for Bríd’s last day, to speak to those who will miss her most: