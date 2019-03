Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Beef Plan Movement will hold registration events in Menlough and Moylough this evening (18/3).

The Beef Plan is an initiative put together by farmers which aims to rejuvenate beef farming by addressing a wide range of issues facing the industry.

A registration event will take place this evening at Screenes in Guilka at 7.30 – while another event will take place at Cheevers in Moylough from 9pm.

Further information can be found at beefplan.ie