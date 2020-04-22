Beef Plan Movement says Supermac’s partial reopening presents boost for farming sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Beef Plan Movement says Supermac’s move to partially reopen based on drive-thru and delivery represents a boost to the farming sector.

Supermac’s is reopening three of its Galway restaurants for drive-thru or delivery services only from today (Weds).

The fast food outlet will reopen its restaurants at the Headford Road and Tuam Road for Drive-thru only, while the Newcastle restaurant will reopen for delivery only.

A further 12 outlets in locations outside county Galway will resume business on Friday with a range of limited services including delivery, drive-thru and drive and collect.

They’ve been closed for the past month due to the coronavirus crisis.

Dermot O’Brien, from the Beef Plan Movement, says it’s a big boost to Irish farming