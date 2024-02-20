“Bedtime Adventures” sensory experience to come to Claregalway for children with additional needs

An interactive experience for children aged 6 and under with additional needs and lifelong health conditions is coming to Claregalway next month.

‘Bedtime Adventures’ is a collaborative project between the Brothers of Charity’s That’s Life programme and national charity Helium Arts.

The interactive event magically transforms four beds into imaginative spaces to offer a unique and immersive sensory experience.

In addition to catering for children, there’ll also be specific shows tailored towards adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Bedtime Adventures” will run at Studio @ 5 in Claregalway from the 8th to the 13th March – tickets are free but must be pre-booked

CEO of Helium Arts Helene Hugel says they hope to provide inspiration