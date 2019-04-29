Beagh native unanimously co-opted to county council following Michael Fahys death

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Beagh native Declan Diviney has been formally co-opted to Galway County Council to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy.

Councillor Diviney is the former Director of Elections for the late Councillor Fahy and is a farmer who also worked in the mines.

At a meeting of the county council in Maam Cross today, Councillor Gerry Finnerty proposed Decland Diviney to be co-opted to the council and this was seconded by his party colleague, Martina Kinane.

