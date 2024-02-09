9 February 2024
~1 minutes read
BBC programme to feature story behind Gort becoming known as ‘Little Brazil’
A special programme is to be broadcast on BBC to tell the story of how Gort become known as ‘little Brazil’
Gort is known for having a large Brazilian population, and the history of this will be explored on the BBC World Service – the world’s largest external broadcaster
The programme will be broadcast at 8:50 next Thursday February 15th, and will be available online afterwards on the BBC website
The edition of Witness History sees presenter Vicky Farncombe follow the story of Luciemeire Trinidade – who moved to Gort from Brazil 25 years ago