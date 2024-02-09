Galway Bay FM

9 February 2024

~1 minutes read

BBC programme to feature story behind Gort becoming known as ‘Little Brazil’

Share story:
BBC programme to feature story behind Gort becoming known as ‘Little Brazil’

A special programme is to be broadcast on BBC to tell the story of how Gort become known as ‘little Brazil’

Gort is known for having a large Brazilian population, and the history of this will be explored on the BBC World Service – the world’s largest external broadcaster

The programme will be broadcast at 8:50 next Thursday February 15th, and will be available online afterwards on the BBC website

The edition of Witness History sees presenter Vicky Farncombe follow the story of Luciemeire Trinidade – who moved to Gort from Brazil 25 years ago

Share story:

Local TD demands Finance Minister reduce VAT rate for hospitality sector

The return of the full VAT rate for the hospitality sector is threatening the lifeblood of communities across the country, right down to the smallest vill...

Most houses across Galway city and county have a BER rating of C

Most houses across Galway city and county have a BER rating of C, but the county also fairs quite well in the A category. The CSO has revealed the rating ...

Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme this month

Year-long works are set to begin on the Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme later this month. The project involves the construction of a southbound bus lane alon...

Increase in number of children providing unpaid help in Galway city and county

CSO figures show there has been a significant increase in the numbers of children providing unpaid personal help in Galway. The statistics include anyone ...