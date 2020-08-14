B&B owners in Galway urged to apply for business restart grant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Owners and operators of non-rated B&Bs in Galway are being urged to apply for the Business Restart Grant.

The scheme has been introduced as part of the July Stimulus package and is being operated by Fáilte Ireland.

Hundreds of Galway B&B’s could qualify for the initiative that offers grants of up to four thousand euro per business.

That’s according to Fine Gael City Councillor Eddie Hoare who says the scheme could provide vital assistance to local non-rated B&Bs in particular.

