Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bathing water quality at two Galway beaches has been classified as poor.

The EPA has published the Bathing Water in Ireland report for 2019 which sets out the quality of bathing water at beaches nationwide.

Five beaches have been classified as poor including Ballyloughane Beach in the city and Clifden Beach.

95% of bathing waters met or exceeded the minimum required standard.

This is up from 94% in 2018.