Basketball Ireland Board issues statement

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Meetings have taken place in Basketball Ireland following a social media post from Chief Executive Bernard O’Byrne.

The CEO referred to England footballer Raheem Sterling and the Black Lives Matter movement on Facebook.

He issued an apology last night, describing the post as an ‘error of judgement’.

The statement from Basketball Ireland reads…

“Basketball Ireland’s Board met today to discuss the recent comments made by its CEO Bernard O’Byrne on social media. We are following internal processes and conducting a full investigation.

“Inclusion and diversity is inherent within basketball in Ireland, it is part of the fabric of Basketball Ireland and the Board want to reaffirm its commitment to both. Our clubs, players, coaches and volunteers throughout the country work so hard in their communities, embracing all, and this continues to be the case.”

Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt, said: “The Board of Basketball Ireland held an emergency meeting today. We are fully aware of the gravity of the situation. We cannot comment on our ongoing internal investigation and would urge patience while this is completed.”