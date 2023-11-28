Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Barry Cowen to seek party nomination to contest European elections in this constituency

Share story:
Barry Cowen to seek party nomination to contest European elections in this constituency

Barry Cowen is to seek the Fianna Fáil nomination to contest European elections in this constituency.

He’s issued a statement confirming he will be putting his name forward for selection as a candidate.

He says now is the right time for him to try to deliver for his Midlands-North-West constituency at a European level.

The European constituency was recently expanded to include Laois and Offaly which is his Dáil constituency.

If elected, Barry Cowen would bring an end to five decades of Cowens’ representing their local area in the Dáil.

Share story:

RSA free child car seat checking service comes to the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore

The Road Safety Authority’s face-to-face child car seat checking free service is in the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore over the next few days. Ove...

Road safety and anti-social behaviour concerns raised at City Joint Policing Committee public meeting

People in Galway city are most concerned about anti-social behaviour and road safety when it comes to policing. Those were the two main issues brought up ...

An Bord Pleanala grants permission for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea. The project would see two compactors, 2.2m in height, installed in...

Submissions invited on Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan SS

Members of the public are being invited to give their views on the Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan The plan, which set out plans and goals for the area fro...