Barry Cowen to seek party nomination to contest European elections in this constituency

Barry Cowen is to seek the Fianna Fáil nomination to contest European elections in this constituency.

He’s issued a statement confirming he will be putting his name forward for selection as a candidate.

He says now is the right time for him to try to deliver for his Midlands-North-West constituency at a European level.

The European constituency was recently expanded to include Laois and Offaly which is his Dáil constituency.

If elected, Barry Cowen would bring an end to five decades of Cowens’ representing their local area in the Dáil.