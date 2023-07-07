Barna’s West Restaurant at The Twelve Hotel wins global wine excellence award for 12th year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – West Restaurant at The Twelve Hotel in Barna has scooped the Award of Excellence for the 12th year at the global Wine Spectator Awards.

It’s only one of two Ireland-based restaurants to win an accolade this year, with Ashford Castle also recognised.

The Awards recognise restaurants across the world whose wine lists offer interesting selections and are appropriate to their cuisine.

Fergus O’ Halloran, Sommelier and General Manager at West Restaurant, says its a huge honour: