Barnardos launches new adoption assistance centre in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Children’s Charity Barnardos has launched a new centre in Claregalway to offer support to adopted children and their parents.

It aims to offer increased support to children and young people adopted domestically or internationally – as well as support and training to adoptive families.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone attended the announcement in Dublin and shes says its a historic development as therapeutic post adoption services will be available to all adopted children and teenagers.

Barnardos has operated it’s Post Adoption Service in Dublin since 1977 – but has now expanded the service to Galway and Cork with assistance from Tusla.

The Galway centre – known as ‘The Sanctuary’ – is located at Cois Chlair near The Hub in Claregalway.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly says every adoption journey is unique and support along the way is crucial.

