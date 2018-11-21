Barnacles hostel in city sells for four million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Barnacles hostel in the city has been sold for four million euro.

The four-storey hostel has 112 bed spaces at Quay Street and six more on Kirwan’s Lane.

According to the Irish Times, the property was purchased by a company associated with the Burkeway Group and is to be rebranded as Snoozles.

The company also operates the Nox Hotel at Headford Road and Snoozles hostel on Forster Street in Galway.

Property developer John Lally of MHL Hotel Collection has also sold The Dublin Barnacles hostel in Temple Bar, which made more than €8 million.