Current track
Title
Artist

Barnacles hostel in city sells for four million euro

Written by on 21 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Barnacles hostel in the city has been sold for four million euro.

The four-storey hostel has 112 bed spaces at Quay Street and six more on Kirwan’s Lane.

According to the Irish Times, the property was purchased by a company associated with the Burkeway Group and is to be rebranded as Snoozles.

The company also operates the Nox Hotel at Headford Road and Snoozles hostel on Forster Street in Galway.

Property developer John Lally of MHL Hotel Collection has also sold The Dublin Barnacles hostel in Temple Bar, which made more than €8 million.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Over 2,000 children in west waiting for orthodontic treatment

21 November 2018

0 0

EPA report finds 65 private water supplies in county not monitored for E coli

21 November 2018

0 0

Boston Scientific shares in dramatic fall as the company plans to buy BTG

20 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

EPA report finds 65 private water supplies in county not monitored for E coli

Thumbnail
Previous post

Higher planning board refuses Claregalway homes

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend