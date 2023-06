Galway bay fm newsroom – The pub featured in the Banshees of Inisherin is officially opening at its new base in Kilkerrin.

JJ Devines pub, a key location on Achill Island featured in the Martin McDonagh film, has been relocated and restored to the family-run Mee’s Bar.

It’s set to host a Grand Opening from 7 tomorrow evening, and customers can enjoy live music at the iconic pub

Co-owner Luke Mee describes the work gone into restoring the pub in its new location