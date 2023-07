Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bank of Ireland is launching a new hybrid working hub in Galway city today.

The hub will be located along the Docks – and will provide a working space for Bank of Ireland employees across the region.

It’ll be launched at 2pm by Mayor of Galway City, Eddie Hoare, and Bank of Ireland Group Chief Executive, Myles O’Grady.

Marie Meehan, Head of Bank of Ireland for Galway, outlines what the hub caters for