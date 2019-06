Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bank of Ireland is investing 1.75 million euro in its Galway branches this year.

15 branches in the city and county will benefit including Eyre Square, NUI Galway, Ballinasloe and Oughterard.

The investment will provide for improved technology, services and facilities for retail and business customers.

Bank of Ireland has 18 branches in Galway employing 200 staff.

Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland, Francesca McDonagh says local branches in Galway are very important.