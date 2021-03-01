Bank of Ireland to close three county Galway branches

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bank of Ireland is to close branches in Ballygar, Dunmore and Oughterard.

The bank is shutting 88 outlets in the Republic, and 15 in Northern Ireland.

The Bank will continue to operate with 169 branches, including 15 in Galway.

In a statement, the bank says it will be complemented by a new partnership with An Post, offering Bank of Ireland customers services at more than 66 post office locations across Galway city and county.

Staff have been briefed on this morning’s announcement, with the closures mainly affecting self-service branches and coming into effect by the end of September.