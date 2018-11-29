Bank of Ireland building in Loughrea enters market for €2m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bank of Ireland building in Loughrea is being sold with a guide price of almost €2m.

It’s the most expensive branch in a portfolio of ten outlets nationwide being offered for sale online.

The Layden property group, which purchased a portfolio of Bank of Ireland branches around a decade ago, is now selling eight outlets for some €10m.

The single most expensive property is the one at Main Street, Loughrea – with a guide price of €1.89m for the 672sqm building.

According to the Irish Times, the portfolio – which includes branches across the country – is up for sale on online-bidding platform BidX1.