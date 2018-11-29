Current track
Title
Artist

Bank of Ireland building in Loughrea enters market for €2m

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bank of Ireland building in Loughrea is being sold with a guide price of almost €2m.

It’s the most expensive branch in a portfolio of ten outlets nationwide being offered for sale online.

The Layden property group, which purchased a portfolio of Bank of Ireland branches around a decade ago, is now selling eight outlets for some €10m.

The single most expensive property is the one at Main Street, Loughrea – with a guide price of €1.89m for the 672sqm building.

According to the Irish Times, the portfolio – which includes branches across the country – is up for sale on online-bidding platform BidX1.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway second most rat infested county in Ireland

29 November 2018

0 0

Call to ensure sufficient staffing at city public hospitals over Christmas period

29 November 2018

0 0

Irish Water pressing ahead with controversial treatment plant in Carraroe despite local opposition

29 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday November 28th 2018

Thumbnail
Previous post

3 Galway golfers on National Coaching panels for 2019

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend