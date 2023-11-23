Galway Bay FM

23 November 2023

Ballymana school secretary ‘shocked’ at back payment amount from Dept of Education

A Galway-based school secretary says she is shocked at the back payment amount she is receiving from the Department of Education.

Up to 3 thousand school secretaries are getting the payments today after an agreement was brokered by their Forsa trade union, giving them equal pay with colleagues in the public service.

Payments between of up to 15 thousand euro can be expected by many of the secretaries.

Lusia Carty works at Ballymana national school in Craughwell, and she says the figure was unexpected:

