Ballyloughane beach records its best water quality tests since measurements began

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Ballyloughane beach has recorded its best water quality tests since measurements began in 2012.

Of the 16 water quality tests carried out at the Renmore beach this bathing season, all but one were categorised as ‘Excellent’ while one reading was classified as ‘Good’.

The classification of bathing waters takes in to account the readings taken over a four year period.

Analysis of this season’s results mean Ballyloughane’s water rating should be upgraded from ‘Poor’ to ‘Sufficient’ for next summer.

That’s according to Sinn Fein Galway West TD Mairead Farrell who argues the beach should be re-instated as having acceptable bathing water for people next year.