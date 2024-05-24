Renmore Army Barracks gives reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

Share story:

Renmore Army Barracks has given reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

The Commanding Officer has confirmed to Independent Councillor Terry O’Flaherty that the gate will remain open for walkers during working hours.

It’s understood the original decision was made to protect the security of the barracks and its personnel.

Councillor O’Flaherty says the right decision has now been made for residents in Renmore who use the path regularly: