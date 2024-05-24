Galway Bay FM

24 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Renmore Army Barracks gives reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

Share story:
Renmore Army Barracks gives reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

Renmore Army Barracks has given reassurances that the walkway to Ballyloughane will re-open

The Commanding Officer has confirmed to Independent Councillor Terry O’Flaherty that the gate will remain open for walkers during working hours.

It’s understood the original decision was made to protect the security of the barracks and its personnel.

Councillor O’Flaherty says the right decision has now been made for residents in Renmore who use the path regularly:

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala approves CPO for Oranmore lands to build new secondary school

An Bord Pleanala has approved a compulsory purchase order to acquire lands in Oranmore for a new secondary school. The land is located at Coast Road, arou...

Public share reactions to news that Ward's Corner Store on University Road to close after 93 years

The public have been giving their reaction to the news that Ward’s Corner Store on University Road in the city is to close after 93 years in busines...

Galway wins big at national Traveller Pride Awards

Galway has won big at this year’s Traveller Pride Awards – taking home six of the ten awards. The awards celebrate the achievements and contri...

Connemara councillor says Green Party "flowerpot" economics damaging fabric of region

The Green Party’s “flowerpot” economics are seriously damaging the fabric of communities in Connemara. That’s the opinion of Conne...